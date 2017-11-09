South Shields dancer honoured to win trophy once held by performer Chloe Rutherford

A South Tyneside dancer who wowed judges with her vocal talents says she is honoured to bring home a trophy once owned by performer Chloe Rutherford.

Scarlett Ford was one of two competitors picked out for their singing skills during a competition held in Workington.

Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust bursary winners, Jody Rafferty and Scarlett Ford are presented their trophies by Caren Lumsdale and Charlotte Rowe

Along with Jody Rafferty from Rumney Greaves Dance Academy based in Workington, they were presented with trophies and a bursary donated by the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The special accolades were created by the Trust, as a thank you for the support shown by the dance community in Workington, to the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry following their deaths in May.

The much-loved couple, from South Shields, were among the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

The dance festival which took place during the October half-term was a favourite of Chloe and her family.

Scarlett, who trains at Lumsdale Theatre Arts, in South Shields, was chosen as the under 12s winner, receiving a trophy once owned by Chloe.

She said: “I was really proud when I was chosen. But when I saw the trophy once belonged to Chloe, I was so honoured. I’m so happy I have been able to bring it home.”

The youngster added the bursary she received will go towards a summer school in London.

Dance teacher Caren Lumsdale, who presented Scarlett with her trophy and Jody with the over 12s trophy, said: “When Chloe and Liam died, our friends in Workington were among the first to do a balloon release and support the fundraising that followed. The Trust wanted to give something back for their support, and as Chloe has performed at the festival previously it was decided the Trust would offer a bursary for the best vocal from the competition.”

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Caren added: “It has made it even more special that Scarlett was chosen as the under 12s winner and has been able to bring the trophy back home to South Shields.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was created by the parents of Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, in celebration of the couple’s lives.

The Trust aims to nurture the talents of young performers and sportspeople, to reach their full potential through the help of bursaries. They were chosen as Chloe had a passion for performance while Liam was a talented cricketer.