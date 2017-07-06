South Shields dancer scoops world title

A young dancer from South Tyneside has hot-footed her way to being crowned a world champion.

Skye Young, from Whiteleas, South Shields, has only been dancing for four years after joining TeamKT run by Kim Thompson.

Skye Young has been crowned the under 12 world champion in freestyle.

But that hasn’t stopped the 10-year-old, who attends St Oswald’s Primary School, from wowing the judges with her performance skills and picking up a range of trophies and titles.

The youngster has now earned the title of Under 12 World Champion - the South Shields-based Freestyle dance school’s first premier champion. Dance teacher Kim Thompson,said: “Skye has won so many titles including Ultimate Dancer, British Champion and Unique Winner, but this is her best by far.

“When Skye first joined I never dreamed she would become my world champion.

“She’s a machine and is totally in my head putting all my crazy ideas to life on the dance floor.

“She trains really hard, four times a week on top of her private lessons, and the support she receives from her sister Stacey is amazing.

“She really is her backbone.”

Sh added: “Skye’s ultimate dream is to make it to a Disco Kid final and I’d love to see that become a reality for her.”

The World Champion was contested on the dance floor at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens last month.

Freestyle dance involved runs, kicks, leaps and spins as well as other movements.

Routines can be performed to either fast or slow music and the style encourages dancers to use freedom of expression to enhance their style. Skye’s older sister Stacey Young, who attends competitions up and down the country with the young dancer, said: “I attend every single dance competition with her, to watch her perform but to also do her hair and make-up.

“I always make sure she is looking fabulous on the dancefloor. It does mean I have to give up a lot of my own time - but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am Skye’s number one fan.”

Skye’s talents has earned her a number of sponsors to help further her dancing career - including Emma Krystal Rose for her costumes, Rhinestone Rocks for her stones and VIP Dance for her practise wear.

TeamKT, which currently has a waiting list for places, holds sessions from beginners to advanced.

Messages can be left for Kim at Chuter Ede Community Centre in Biddick Hall where she holds a range of classes.