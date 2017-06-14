South Shields dancer shows she has star quality with medal haul

A young dancer is proving she has star quality by sweeping the board at recent contests.

Ellie Adams has won 27 gold medals in her last nine competitions in a variety of dance discipline including tap, modern, jazz, song and dance, lyrical and acrobatics.

I have no doubt she will have a career in dance. Rachel Jackson

He success has come just two years after stepping into her first class.

The 10-year-old, a pupil at Nu Dance Studio in South Shields has also gone on to win a series of championships - recently coming first in the MJ Festival Junior Surpreme Section.

Dancer teacher Rachel Jackson said: “Ellie lives and breathes dance and has already decided that dance is going to be the career for her.

“It’s been astounding how much progress Ellie has made as although she started ballet classes at the age of four, she only started training in the other dance disciplines two years ago when she decided she wanted to start competing.

“The progress has been phenomenal but she is absolutely dedicated to her training and works so hard. Ellie also takes part in various productions throughout the year and has danced in local pantomimes the last two years.

“She also sits exams through the NCDTA twice a year.”

Ellie trains three times a week at the school, which is based in Ada Street, South Shields, and successfully auditioned for the Regional Youth Ballet production of Swan Lake at the Sunderland Empire.

The youngster was also invited to audition for the Royal Ballet Scholarship Program and will be performing at Newcastle Tyne Theatre’s 2017 Pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in December.

Rachel added: “I would like to say how proud I am of Ellie. Her achievements are well deserved. Ellie always puts 110% into her classes and puts so much work in at home.

“Ellie listens to all the guidance I give her and continually strives to be the best she can be. I have no doubt she will go far and have a career in dance. She is exceptionally talented.”

