South Shields dating app warning

Parents are being urged to talk to their children about online safety after a new dating app on mobile phones was found making the rounds in South Tyneside.

‘Yellow’ - dubbed as ‘Tinder for Teens’ - hit the headlines last year.

It has been slammed by children’s charity the NSPCC as a tool that could be used by perverts to groom children.

Now, a warning has been issued to students at St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields after it was highlighted to teachers.

They have called on parents to check to ensure their children are not using the app and to talk to them about online safety in general.

In a letter sent to parents the school says it also “strongly suggesting” students not to use the app.

Deputy headteacher Paul Given said: “St Wilfrid’s RC College takes the online safety of our pupils very seriously.

“Whenever a potential I.T safeguarding issue of this nature arises we consider carefully our approach.

“In this instance, we felt it necessary to raise awareness to our students and their parents of the potential of putting themselves at risk when using this particular app.”

The warning has been echoed by the police.

Detective Sergeant Allen Hull, of Northumbria Police said: “Police advise parents to make sure their children only have people they know and trust as online contacts.

“Parents can help by making sure they remind their child that they must never go and meet someone they only know online.”

The app allows users to see pictures and profile information of other users who live near them.

Similar to Tinder, a user swipes right if they like a profile and left to reject one. If two users both ‘like’ each other’s profiles their Snapchats connect and they can swap pictures.

Coun Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “The main Yellow app is for people over the age of 18. Young people between the ages of 13 and 17 should have permission from their parents or carers to use the app as there are obvious dangers.

“By connecting to people they do not know, young people leave themselves open to receiving inappropriate, sexual or violent material which could upset them. We urge parents and carers to talk to their children about how to stay safe online and make sure they know how to protect their privacy.”

For advice on staying safe online visit www.thinkuknow.co.uk