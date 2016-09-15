South Shields designer joins forces with music industry expert

The artistic talent of a South Tyneside businessman has captured the attention of global music industry suppliers.

Peter Steventon has teamed up with Natal Drums and Marshall Amplification to design a limited edition drum kit for his latest venture, Eighty6.

The move comes less than a year after he launched the streetwear clothing brand.

The one-off drum kit was showcased at the company’s official launch party earlier this month with Gav Gates, from Jarrow, drummer from one of the region’s most successful current rock bands, Boy Jumps Ship, playing it.

He has since taken it on tour around the UK.

Mr Steventon said: “We’re not even a year into our business, so to have been contacted by two huge brands that we really admire about a design collaboration is incredible.

“The Eighty6 brand is all about supporting and collaborating with creatively talented people who inspire us.

“We’ve worked with North East-based tattooists, artists and musicians to create limited edition clothing designs that we are really proud of.

“Adding a drum kit into the mix is an unexpected and amazing opportunity for us.

“Having opportunities like this so early on is really motivating and makes me want to take bigger steps in growing the brand.

“For instance, it would be great to try out a pop-up shop in South Shields in the coming months, as a test for a permanent store opening.”

As yet, the drum kit is not on sale to the public. However, Steve Vine from Marshall Amplification believes it could be the way to go with future kit designs.

The UK and Ireland area sales manager said: “We are always looking at new ways to innovate our design and style of our products, and I thought the Eighty6 graphics were great and we should try them on a drum kit.

“Personally, I like to support up and coming brands and artists and Eighty6 stood out to me as something new and different.

“They have also been extremely professional to work with handling fast turnaround in order to get the kit manufactured in record time.

“We will be looking at the public’s reaction to the designs on social media.

“This will be the test to see if there is a demand for this style of kit, which I am really hopeful for.”

Eighty6’s clothing collection is available by visiting www.eighty6clothing.com or from Northern Glory Tattoo Studio Newcastle.