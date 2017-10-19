South Shields dog show success for business owner

An animal lover who turned the idea of running her own dog show into a reality has helped raise £1,000 for an animal charity.

Natasha Doran says she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to her first dog show.

The 20-year-old, hosted the ‘Tyne and Wear Fun Family Day and Dog Show’ at Chuter Ede Community Centre in Galsworthy Road, South Shields, - but admits that - even as she opened the doors - she had no idea just how successful it would be.

Natasha runs Tyne and Wear Pet Service which provides day care, rehabilitation of aggressive dogs, pet boarding and dog training.

She said: “It was absolutely fantastic. It is the first charity event I’ve held and I wasn’t expecting the turnout that I got. It was a brilliant day.

“I had things going on outside, I had the fastest recall competition and stall-holders selling a range of products.

“Honestly I am just so overwhelmed by it all.”

Natasha, from South Shields, who has rescue dogs herself, was supported in her event by a range of businesses from across South Tyneside and further afield and South Tyneside Council.

Blythman and Partners Veterinary practice were also at the event to lend a hand.

She said: “I have always wanted to do something like this. Once I decided this is what I wanted to do and started to pull it altogether, I couldn’t go back.

“I had so much help from people to help make it a success and the staff at Chuter Ede were so helpful.”

Throughout the day, the event saw around 250 dogs competing in a range of classes including waggiest tale, golden oldie, dog in the best condition and prettiest bitch.

There was also an agility corner and prizes for the he dog most like its owner, the best in class, and the dog the judges would most like to take home.

Natasha said: “It’s definitely something I’d like to look at running again, maybe do another show in the summer.”

The event raised £1,000 for the Dogs Trust - a charity which protects dogs from abuse and helps to find abandoned dogs a new home.

The charity, looks after 17,000 dogs a year through its network of rehoming centres.

For information on The Dogs Trust charity visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

For details on Natasha’s Tyne and Wear Pet Services visit the business page on Facebook.