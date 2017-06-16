South Shields drink driver banned after police tip off

A drink driver has been banned from the road after a worried member of the public reported him.

Magistrates were told the witness contacted police because they suspected Ellis Linney was over the limit.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court was told police officers were then on the lookout for the 26-year-old’s black Audi with a personalised registration plate E6 EJL.

Ember Wong, prosecuting, said this led to the vehicle being seen being driven in the Horsley Hill area of South Shields.

She said: “It was about 2am.

“Police received information the Audi may be being driven by a drunk driver.

“The car was then seen driving at speed in the area of Horsley Hill Road in South Shields.

“A mobile police patrol indicated for it to stop, which it did.”

She added: “The driver smelled of alcohol.

“It was later found he had a breath reading of 62, the legal limit being 35.”

Linney, 26, of Tanfield Gardens, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol on May 30.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “Mr Linney has no previous convictions, and he was frank with the police.

“He is a decent young man who tries to run his own business.

“That will be harder without a driving licence.

“He made a bad decision to drive that night, and knows he has to accept the consequences.”

Linney was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay £315 in fines and costs.