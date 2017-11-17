South Shields drink driver could lose his job

An amateur boxer faces losing his job after he was caught drink-driving on the way home from a bout.

Adam Roberts, 20, of Albion Street West, South Shields, had downed spirits before getting behind the wheel with his girlfriend in the car, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

The court heard he was seen speeding by police in Albany Street West, South Shields, shortly before midnight on October 28.

Clare Urwin, prosecuting, said: “At 11.50pm, officers became aware of a Seat Ibiza they believed was travelling in excess of the speed limit and followed the vehicle before causing it to stop.”

A breath test showed Roberts had 42 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit being 35.

Roberts pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Valerie Bell, defending, said: “He is 20 years of age and this is the first time he’s been in any trouble.

“He is very upset and ashamed. He’s let himself down, let his family down and let his employer down.

“He is an amateur boxer and had gone with his girlfriend to see a boxing match.

“He’d had two gins and lemonade, they may have been doubles, and he finished the last one pretty quickly.

“He has been in full-time employment since leaving school. He started as an apprentice and is now a fully qualified paint sprayer.

“Unfortunately, because of the nature of his job, he may not be able to be kept on in his employment.

She added: “This is going to be an additional punishment. He is a young man who realised he has made a mistake.

“He was only just over the legal limit with a reading of 42.”

Roberts was banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.