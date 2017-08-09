South Shields estate continues to celebrate revamp with fun day

Celebrations narking the transformation of a South Tyneside estate are still going strong - years after the first residents moved in.

The annual Cleadon Park Family Fun Day is taking place on August 16 in the grounds of Ridgeway Primary School.

Youngsters having fun at a previous Cleadon Park fun day

The event was first launched to celebrate the new-look estate following a £90m regeneration scheme.

It has been organised by Karbon Homes, South Tyneside Homes, Bellway, Ridgeway Children’s Centre and Ridgeway School.

The free event, now in its ninth year, will feature fairground rides and inflatables, mobile petting zoo, magic shows from Wizadora, face painting and arts and crafts.

Police and the fire service will also be at the fun day.

Lewis Rimington, community development officer for Karbon Homes, said: “The fun day is one of the highlights of our year. We always get a great turnout, everyone has a fabulous time, and we remember all the achievements of the partners who delivered the £90m regeneration of the Cleadon Park estate.

“Everyone involved can be justly proud of the way this area was transformed, and it’s always a pleasure to come down here and see our friends from the community.”

Each year the event attracts hundreds of people of all ages from across the estate and South Tyneside for a day of fun.

Coun Alex Donaldson said: “We are all looking forward to the event and hope it’s a sunny day.

“We have lots of services turning up on the day and they’ll be advice from the fire brigade available.

“Leaflets will be going round on the estate to let people know of the fun day, but it’s not just for people living on Cleadon Park, but from the estates further afield too.

“Each year we have around 600 people who come through the gates and we would love to see those numbers again if not more.”

Gates open from 11am until 2pm.