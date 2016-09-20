South Shields family hopes noise misery is over after three-year taps nightmare

A South Tyneside family is hoping their noise misery is over after faulty pipes caused them a three-year headache.

Julie and Kevin Mayne, of St Mary’s Avenue, South Shields, heard a loud banging noise every time the taps were turned on in the property next door to them.

It sounded like someone hitting the wall with a hammer repeatedly Julie Mayne

That property is rented out by housing provider Home Group who, according to the Maynes, sent out a succession of plumbers over the last three years in failed attempts to fix the issue.

Home Group says the issue has now been sorted, but Julie says that is only after three years of misery.

She said: “The problem finally seems to have stopped over recent days, but we’ll see if that lasts.

“Plumbers have been out to try to fix it about 20 times, but they just weren’t able to change anything.

“It sounded like someone hitting the wall with a hammer repeatedly, and I sometimes had to go and sit in the garden because I couldn’t stand the racket.

“It’s ridiculous that this problem went on for three years and I just hope this is the end of it now.”

A spokesman for Home Group said: “A full inspection of the property has been carried out and it has been determined that there are no loose pipes.

“A noise suppresser and pressure reducer was fitted.

“We checked with the neighbours before we left the property and there was no noise.”