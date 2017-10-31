South Shields family welcome fifth generation

The birth of a new baby is helping to keep the memory of a much-loved granddaughter alive.

Ava Paige Millighan was welcomed into the world three weeks ago weighing 6lb 14oz.

Her arrival makes Ava Paige the fifth generation of her doting family who say they are “over the moon” she has been named after her mum Ellie Race’s cousin Paige.

The 14-year-old died several years ago after suffering a heart attack.

The teenager had been battling all her life against ill health from birth.

Great grandmother Marilyn Race, 64, from Crossway, South Shields, said: “Ellie always said if she ever had a little girl she would have Paige in her name and she has kept to her word.

“We are all over the moon and so proud.”

“When Ellie announced she was pregnant, in the summer, being a five generation family wasn’t something we even thought about until Ava Paige was born.

“We have always been close but having our new addition to the family has made us that more closer - especially as she has been named after my late granddaughter Paige.

“She definitely holds a special place within the family.”

Ava Paige is now the fifth generation of strong women who make up her family.

At the head is Great-great grandmother Mary Miller, 84, who lives in Hebburn, followed by her daughter and Ava Paige’s Great-grandmother Marilyn.

Her daughter Gaynor Race, 43, from South Shields, is Ava Paige’s grandmother while her daughter Ellie Race, 21, also from South Shields, is Ava’s mum.