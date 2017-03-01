South Shields FC backed by travelling army of supporters in FA Vase semi-final

Travelling Mariner fans are set to back their team in their hundreds as they bid to reach Wembley.

South Shields FC have sold out their allocation of 300 tickets for the first leg of the FA Vase semi-final at Coleshill Town.

We all say a massive thank you to the fans who have put the time and money in to come down and support us Barrie Smith

Supporters will be making a 400-mile round trip to cheer on the Mariners in the game, which is taking place on Saturday, March 11.

The return tie is a week later at Mariners Park.

Tickets for the away game did not even reach general sale, with season ticket holders, club sponsors and members snapping up those available.

Some of those who bought tickets were served by Shields player Barrie Smith, who was at Mariners Park to give a helping hand.

He can’t wait to enjoy their support in the Midlands next Saturday.

He said: “I knew people were going to go mad for tickets, because of the following we’ve got at the club.

“I’m already really excited about the game and so impressed with the way the fans are getting behind us.

“Everyone knows it’s a massive game, and that’s why everyone is so desperate to get tickets.

“The queues we’ve had at the ground have been unbelievable. I can’t wait for the game, and we all say a massive thank you to the fans who have put the time and money in to come down and support us.”

Shields’ last away trip in the Vase saw more than 500 fans make the trip to Southampton, where they watched their team defeat Team Solent 5-2.

Barrie added: “Even when we’re playing away, it feels like we’re at home.

“The amount of fans we have is unbelievable.

“They played a massive part down in Southampton.

“When you come out to warm up and see all the South Shields fans, it gives you a lift before the game has even started.

“I’m expecting the same down in Coleshill.”

Tickets for the home leg of the semi-final are now on general sale, priced at £8 for adults, £6 for students and over-65s, and £2 for under-16s. To book, visit Mariners Park or call 0191 454 7800 between 9am and 8pm.