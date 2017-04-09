South Shields FC fans hail record-breaking team after they clinch promotion

Hundreds of delighted South Shields FC fans cheered their team as they won promotion for the second year running.

Well over 400 Shields fans attended the derby with North Shields, which saw the Mariners leapfrog their opponents at the top of Northern League Division One with a 1-0 win.

South Shields players Robert Briggs and Jon Shaw celebrate promotion. Image by Peter Talbot.

The victory was their 31st in a row, which passed their previous best of 20 consecutive wins, and is believed to be an unofficial world record.

It secured a top three finish, which is all they needed to seal promotion.

Fans were delighted with the milestone.

On Facebook, Andy Gardner posted: “Unreal today, fantastic team spirit, hoarse from screaming and shouting, what a win, what a team !!!”

South Shields celebrate after the final whistle. Image by Peter Talbot.

Blayne O’Brien added: “What a great day – Shields promoted and what a place to do it. Thought Jon Shaw was outstanding – he never missed a header. Well done lads, much deserved.”

Mike Slight wrote: “Well done Shields lads, you should be proud of yourselves. The run you have been on is amazing UTM keep it going lads.”

On Twitter, Terry Wilkinson posted: “You will never know how much joy you are giving us! That’s why we will always be your 12th men!! On and up!!”

Fellow supporter Ian Shepherd told of the scenes in the car park outside the ground involving club chairman Geoff Thompson.

South Shields supporters travelled in their hundreds to North Shields. Image by Peter Talbot.

He said: “Great to see Geoff mobbed by fans outside after the final whistle. Very modest man who has brought pride back to South Shields FC.”

Stephen Sutton added on Twitter: “PHEW, fantastic, well done all – tremendous achievement to beat a superb Robins team and congrats from your No.1 fan in the USA!”

Craig Stephenson posted: “Love my town. Love my club, South Shields FC. Well done lads, we are all so proud of you all!”

The Mariners hope to wrap up the league title, and are in three cup finals.

South Shields striker Carl Finnigan applauds the fans after the game. Image by Peter Talbot.

David Foley's first half goal sealed a 1-0 win for Shields. Image by Peter Talbot.