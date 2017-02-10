South Shields FC helping good causes with overnight sleep-out – there’s still time to take part or support it

Football supporters are set to pitch in for charity tomorrow – with a club welcoming any late support for its all-night fundraiser.

South Shields Football Club is holding an overnight sleep-out event at its Mariners Park home, with those taking part to sleep out on or around the pitch.

Many of those taking part have been sponsored, while there is also an online fundraising page, with the funds going to the charities Hospitality and Hope, and North East Athletic.

Among those to have committed to participate so far are Mariners players Jon Shaw, Barrie Smith and Carl Finnigan. There is still time for others to get involved.

A club spokesman said: “We’ve had some great support for the event so far, particularly from people who have donated to the cause.

“We would also welcome as many people as possible to join us tomorrow.

“The more of us there are, the warmer we’ll all be and the more money we’ll raise!”

The event will start at about 8pm and continue until 7am on Sunday. People can bring their own sleeping bags and tents to keep them as warm as possible.

There will also be a bucket collection for the cause at tomorrow’s Shields home game against Chester-le-Street Town, which kicks off at 3pm.

Hospitality and Hope is a South Shields-based organisation, which helps those in need, including the homeless. It operates a soup kitchen and food bank.

North East Athletic is a sports club for people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the region, some of whom are homeless.

Donations can also be made online at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/marinersparksleep