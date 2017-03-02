South Shields FC hope for record crowd of 3,200 at FA Vase semi-final

South Shields FC is hoping for another record attendance as the club prepares for one of the biggest games of its recent history later this month.

Tickets for the second leg of the FA Vase semi-final at Mariners Park, taking place on Saturday, March 18, went on general sale yesterday.

The support the club has been shown this week has been incredible Alisha Henry

There are now less than 1,000 home tickets left available, with the Mariners on course to beat the record attendance of 3,161, set last month when they defeated Newport Pagnell Town 6-1 in the quarter-final.

Tickets for the away leg of the semi-final have already sold out, with supporters snapping up the allocation of 300 within two days of them going on sale to season ticket holders, sponsors and members.

Staff at Mariners Park were kept extremely busy yesterday as home tickets went on general sale.

Alisha Henry, the club’s commercial manager, said: “The support the club has been shown this week has been incredible and we’d like to thank everyone for that. There has been an almost non-stop stream of people into the ground, looking for tickets for both legs of the semi-final.

“Tickets are selling fast now for the second leg and we’re hoping for another sell-out, so supporters who would like to go are urged to get booked up early to avoid disappointment.

“The phone-line, in particular, has been very busy, but we have been getting through all calls as quickly as possible and thank supporters for their patience.”

The prize for victory over two legs for Shields would be a place in the final at Wembley in May.

The Mariners have already reached the Durham Challenge Cup final, while they are also in the semi-final of the League Cup.

The club is hopeful that it can attract about 3,200 supporters to the home leg of the FA Vase semi-final.

As well as the tickets already sold, Coleshill have been given an allocation to sell for the match.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for students and over-65s, and £4 for under-16s. They can be bought by visiting Mariners Park or calling 0191 454 7800.