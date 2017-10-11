South Shields FC look set for another sell-out crowd in FA Cup clash with Hartlepool United

South Shields FC’s FA cup match looks set to be the hottest ticket in town again this weekend.

The Mariners’ much-anticipated fourth qualifying round tie against Hartlepool United on Saturday is heading for a sell-out.

Hartlepool United fans queue up for tickets yesterday morning.

Hartlepool have sold their allocation of 420 tickets within hours yesterday, while over 1,000 home tickets have also been snapped up by Mariners season ticket holders, sponsors and members.

The remaining tickets were set to go on general sale at 9am today, with Mariners Park having a capacity of 2,900.

A crowd of 2,806 saw Shields defeat York City 3-2 in a thrilling game in the last round, and home supporters packing into the ground on Saturday will be hoping to see the Mariners qualify for the first round proper for the first time since the club reformed in 1974.

South Shields FC joint manager Lee Picton said: “It looks like it’s going to be another sell-out, and having that support behind us will make a big difference.

“This will be another huge occasion for the club, and the support we enjoy will just make it all the more special.

“It’s going to be a really tough game for us and our toughest test so far, but we have enjoyed some brilliant results and we’re confident in our ability to get another one.”

Mariners Park will be open between 9am and 9pm today for supporters buying tickets.

A form of identification showing the ticket purchaser’s address is required when buying or collecting tickets.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool’s allocation was quickly snapped up yesterday.

Some supporters queued from 2am ahead of the tickets going on sale at 9am.

Pools fans appear to be expecting a tight match.

Mark Carroll, 39, said: “I don’t think we should underestimate South Shields at all.

“It might even need a replay to get through.

“It is a big game for them, but hopefully we have just got enough to get through. We have got to take the game seriously.”

South Shields won four trophies last season, including three cup competitions, and have not lost a knockout match since August 2016.

They have won 51 of their last 53 games in all competitions, drawing one and losing one, in a run stretching back to last November.

The tickets for Saturday’s game cost £10 for adults, £7 for concessions and £3 for under-16s.

They can be bought by visiting Mariners Park or calling 0191 454 7800.