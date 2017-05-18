South Shields FC’s newest recruit set for Wembley debut

South Shields FC’s latest recruit is set for a debut appearance at Wembley – and you could help to name him!

The Mariners have introduced their new club mascot, and supporters are being asked for suggestions for his name.

South Shields FC mascot - but what's his name

The sailor-themed mascot will make an appearance at a game for the first time on Sunday as Shields take on Cleethorpes Town in the final of the FA Vase.

The name of the mascot is set to be decided tomorrow, so you’ll have to get your suggestions in quickly to draw them to the club’s attention.

Alisha Henry, the club’s commercial manager, said: “The club was asked by the Football Association if we had a mascot we’d be taking down to Wembley, and at the time we didn’t have one.

“We had been considering introducing one for a while, though, and this gave us the perfect chance to do that.

He hasn’t yet got a name, so we’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s suggestions! Alisha Henry

“We’re hoping he’ll prove particularly popular with our younger supporters, and he will be visible at all home matchdays next season too.

“He hasn’t yet got a name, so we’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s suggestions!”

To make a suggestion, comment on the Gazette’s posts about the story on social media and your message will be passed onto the club.

The Mariners are almost all set for Sunday’s huge match.

It is arguably the biggest game in the club’s history as they prepare to step onto the famous Wembley pitch for the first time.

Up to 15,000 Shields fans are expected to make the journey to London, with most of them expected to make a weekend of it.

Meanwhile, the club has been allocated 13 pubs and bars in and around Wembley on matchday.

Mariners supporters will be able to drink in The Green Man, Blue Room, Flannery’s Bar, J.J. Moon’s, Masti, Moore Spice (1966), Station 31, The Arch, The Copper Jug, The Corner House, The Fusilier, The Liquor Station and Thirsty Eddie’s.

Supporters who have not yet made arrangements to get to the game are still able to buy tickets.

They remain on sale at Mariners Park between 9am and 9pm, priced at £25 for adults, £10 for concessions and £1 for juniors.

Meanwhile, supporters who would like to wave the team off on the journey are being given the opportunity to do so on Saturday.

The team coach will be leaving Mariners Park at about 10.15am, and all supporters are welcome to cheer them on their way.

The following people have won a pair of tickets for the match in the Gazette’s competition: Robin Hardwick, of Rockcliffe, South Shields, Angela Ebdon, of Harton Lane, South Shields, Judy Cox, of Grovesnor Road, South Shields, Keith Kulinich, of Lawrence Avenue, South Shields, Stewart Temple, of High Street, Jarrow, Roy Langley, of Titian Avenue, South Shields, Susan MacLean, of Eglesfield Road, South Shields, Alan Sinclair, of Summerhill Road, South Shields, Julie McKenna, of Toppings Street, Boldon, and Ian Scott, of Caroline Street, Jarrow.