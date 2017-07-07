South Shields FC set to be star attractions at family fun day

South Shields Football Club are set to be at the centre of a family fun day later this month.

The Mariners will be the star attractions at a ‘Champions Funday’ at Drewetts Park, Jarrow, on Sunday, July 30.

The event has been organised between the club and The Dunes Adventure Island, with a host of activities and entertainment lined up.

There will be fairground rides, food, music, drinks and football, including a coaching session with Mariners players Barrie Smith and Carl Finnigan.

Supporters will also get the chance to get their South Shields shirts signed by the club’s players, and see the four trophies the Mariners won in a record-breaking season last time out.

The park sits between Bede’s World and St Paul’s Church, off Church Bank, and a DJ will be there playing music throughout the fun day, which is on between 11am and 5pm.

Among the other activities will be a beat the goalie competition.

Wristbands, giving children unlimited access to the rides, inflatables and coaching session, are available in advance for £8 from the Dunes Adventure Island, on Sea Road, South Shields and Mariners Park, on Shaftesbury Avenue.

The wristbands are on sale now, and parents can attend for free.

Should children wish to take part in the coaching course, there is no extra cost, but parents are asked to register their names at Mariners Park.