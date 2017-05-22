South Shields FC stalwart ended up in hospital after receiving his FA Vase medal at Wembley

The party was in full swing for South Shields FC last night - but one of the Mariners contingent missed much of the celebrations.

Popular kitman George McLaughlin slipped on his way down the Wembley steps after yesterday's FA Vase final.

Mr McLaughlin had just received his winner's medal when he lost his footing and suffered a nasty fall.

After treatment from paramedics and Shields physio Andrew Morris, he was taken by ambulance to Northwick Park Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a rupture of his quadriceps tendon.

George then returned to the team hotel to catch some of the later celebrations, and is now on his way home with the rest of the South Shields contingent, who are still celebrating yesterday's 4-0 win over Cleethorpes Town.

George said: "I went from experiencing one of the highlights of my life, climbing up the Wembley steps and lifting the cup, to huge pain.

"I've never felt pain like it and I was gutted to miss out on the rest of the celebrations," he said.

"The day will live with me for the rest of my life for far more positive reasons, though. It was a fantastic day to be involved with the club."