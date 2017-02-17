South Shields firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze

Eight firefighters from South Shields fire station have tackled a blaze at an industrial estate in the town.

Crews were called at 5.31pm on Thursday to Middlefields Industrial Estate, on Throckley Way in South Shields.

A two-storey, metal container which had been converted in to offices, was damaged by the fire after the blaze spread to the ground floor where several filing cabinets were stored.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilator to put out the fire.