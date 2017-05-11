South Shields firm is helping Harrods to stay green

A South Shields firm is helping London’s world-famous Harrods store keep its cool.

Family-run vehicle business Vic Young has secured a contract to provide the Knightsbridge store with an electric home delivery vehicle for produce.

Shoppers queue outside Harrods during the opening of it's winter sale, at Knightsbridge in west London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday December 27, 2010. See PA story ECONOMY Sale. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The company has developed technology to design and build electric vehicles which enable on-board refrigeration units to stay cold without taking power from the van.

The technology means the fridge can have a battery life of between five and six days, while still allowing the electric van to run for up to 110 miles.

Businessman and owner Vic Young, who is one of only two Northern Fellows of the Chartered Institute of the Motor Industry, set up his business more than 40 years ago, handling vehicle repairs.

It now has a £27million turnover and employs more than 90 people, providing vehicle sales, repairs and corporate fleet management.

The Harrods contract is undoubtedly a feather in our cap and we are delighted to be working with such a world renown department store, helping them to give their customers the very best service. Vic Young

“Our innovative approach to development results in us creating around 1,000 bespoke vehicles a year for a range of clients, including people who need adaptations for a disability.”

The business has also received a number of accolades, including being in the top two Nissan dealerships in the country for service quality, expertise and knowledge.

North East England Chamber of Commerce chief executive James Ramsbotham said: “Vic Young is an exemplary company which excels in its customer relations but is also passionate about helping others less fortunate.

“There are many people who will be very thankful for its kindness and support. We are delighted to have his business in our membership.”

Vic Young is a proud supporter of a number of local charities including St Clare’s Hospice, Wallace Mews, and Grace House.

The company also provides funding for Washington United Girls and Jarrow FC.

“I am a firm believer in treating people how you would like to be treated,” said Vic.

“This approach has helped us to get 90% of our sales through recommendation.”