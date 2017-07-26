South Shields firm proud to back Best of South Tyneside Awards

A leading products company says it is overjoyed to be backing this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Bosses at JML have come on board for our annual awards which look to recognise the unsung heroes in South Tyneside.

Best of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

The company, which sells products in major retailers including ASDA and Boots, has a large part of its business based in South Shields.

As a result the company feels strongly about honouring the achievements of local residents.

Chief operations officer Shaun Tebble said: “JML is passionate about UK innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Just over 40% of our business is done at our South Shields logistics and customer care base.

“It is great for us to support the Best of South Tyneside Awards where residents are highlighted for their achievements and excellence.”

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including Northumbrian Water, Port of Tyne, Barbour, Harlow Print, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

This year the hunt is on to find worthy winners for awards, which include Fundraiser of the Year and Child of Achievement.

We are are looking for people to put forward nominations for deserving individuals by Friday, September 1.

Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

Then it’s on to the grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, where we will be revealing the winners on September 21.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category, which is sponsored by Port of Tyne.

Over the years, the category has been the launchpad for stars such as X Factor champions Joe McElderry and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

The three best entrants in that section will go forward to the finals night, having come through the Young Performer of the Year’s own big night of entertainment.

As in previous years, there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders in the running and that will be held on September 5 this year, at the Customs House.

The top three will be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale less than three weeks later.

And whoever wins will be following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Hope Swan.

So now all we need are entries for this year’s awards and we want you to inundate us with impressive nominations.

SIDEBAR: The categories

We have a great range of categories for you in this year’s Best of South Tyneside awards.

It means you can put forward your favourites in everything from role model of the year through to sporting excellence.

Take a look at the categories below and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist – and the harder their task will be to choose winners in each section.

These are the sections to choose from:

l Role Model:

l Neighbour of the Year:

l Greener South Tyneside:

l Child of Achievement:

l Fundraiser of the Year:

l Entrepreneur of the Year:

l Carer of the Year;

l Sporting Excellence:

lSports Team of the Year:

l Community Champion:

l Student of the Year:

l Community Group:

l Volunteer of the Year:

l Child of Courage:

l Young Performer of the Year:

l Lifetime Contribution.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or post to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.