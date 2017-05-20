South Shields food and drink festival returns

South Tyneside residents are being invited to a treat as the Proper Food and Drink Festival returns to the borough later this month.

Taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend - May 27 to 29 - at Bents Park, South Shields, the free event aims to be a hit once again.

Bents Park during the 2016 Proper Food and Drink Festival.

Organised by Mark and Shelley Deakin - who also run the North East Chilli Fest - the event is returning to the town for fourth time.

It will feature over 60 stalls selling artisan produce, along with a range of food outlets, bars and entertainment.

Following the festival the couple will then hold a second event at Bents Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend -running from Friday, August 25 to Sunday August 28 - called the Great North Feast.

Mark said: “It’s a perfect location and we know people will love both events in South Shields.

“They’re great days out for the whole family.

“Although they showcase fantastic locally produced food and drink, they’re also a lot of fun – whether or not you’re a serious foodie.”

The launch of Great North Feast will feature numerous food-related record-breaking attempts and play host to one of eight nationwide heats of the 2017 UK Chilli Cook-Off Championship where teams of chefs will battle it out to cook the best chilli in the North East.

This year’s series of Proper Food and Drink Festivals kicked off in North Shields and attracted a record number of visitors.

On the event Shelley added: “There was great selection of producers - who have become really popular through the festivals – as well as some new ones.”