South Shields football team is the business after backing from town firm

A South Tyneside business is showing its support to grassroots sport by backing a junior football team.

South Shields-based Solar Solve Marine are getting behind Harton and Westoe Cobras and Vipers Under-7s.

Brought to their attention by its management team members Karl McMann and Jamie Mackintosh, they were seeking financial support from local businesses to help them to give the 15 boys the best possible opportunity to beginning a long journey in developing in grassroots football.

The football team have been together since Christmas last year and have already shown that they have great footballing potential.

They are currently playing in the local league at Temple Park Centre and entering local tournaments.

They have enjoyed two impressive successes so far – winning the Armed Forces Day competition and the Jarrow Festival football competition, held in memory of a local teenager.

Recently Solar Solve Marine invited the players to its factory.

Mark Weatherburn, Solar Solve’s quality manager, said: “It was great to see the lads at the factory and share their enthusiasm. The club’s management team are looking to take the boys to Flamingo Land next year to play against teams from other areas.

“Our production deputy, Jamie Ellwood was happy to present Karl McMann with a cheque to help them on their way, with the compliments of everyone at Solar Solve.”