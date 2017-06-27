South Shields Freemasons open their doors

Visitors of all ages were given a behind the scenes tour of a masonic lodge in South Shields.

Ingham Street Masonic Hall threw open its doors to the public at the weekend as part of the Freemasons’ 300th anniversary celebrations.

The visitors were invited to take a look around the lodge, ask questions of Freemasons and find out more about what they do.

The lodge was one of a number which were opened up over the weekend to mark the landmark anniversary of the first meeting of the Grand Lodge of London and Westminster – the first grand lodge in the world.

Refreshments were also served.

Freemason Gordon Finch said: “We had quite a good turnout throughout the day.

“We had a few charity stalls within the lodge on the day selling refreshments.

“The feedback we received was brilliant, we had people of all ages coming through the doors and a lot of people were interested in finding out more about the Freemasons.

“We even had a few inquiries from people who would like to join us.

“There are still a lot of myths around Freemasonary, but we really are from all walks of life and have a variety of different jobs.

“Everyone commented on what a great day it was and it’s something we may look to doing again in the future.”

Ingham Street Masonic Lodge is part of The Provincial Grand Lodge of Durham, which operates within the old County Durham boundaries. It has 39 masonic halls and 5,500 masons.

For more information on Durham Freemasons, your nearest lodge and how to become a Freemason, visit www.durhamfreemasons.org