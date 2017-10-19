South Shields gymnastics club gets boost from Freemasons

Freemasons in South Shields have given a helping hand to a team of gymnasts who are passionate about their sport.

The South Tyneside Gymnastics Club received a cheque for £200 to help boost their funds from the Freemasons in South Shields.

After hearing about the club’s recent successes, Freemason Gordon Finch says the organisation is keen to help the club further.

The club is based at Temple Park Centre in South Shields and has trained a number of gymnasts who have gone on to win british, european and world medals.

Gymnasts from the club are also regularly selected to represent Great Britain in european and world championships.

Mr Finch said: “The club is fantastic. It’s amazing to think we have such talented young people competing at international level being trained here in South Shields.

“We went along to present the cheque to the gymnasts and you could see how much the kids loved it and how hard they work at what they do.

“We were told how much it costs for the club to keep running and the costs of competing and how they don’t get much funding at all.

“There is so much talent within the club, you just want to see how you can help them further.”

For information on the club and session times visit www.stgym.co.uk/