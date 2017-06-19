South Shields hotter than Turkey, North Africa and the French Riviera - but will it last?

South Shields is basking in higher temperatures than traditional hot spots such as Turkey, North Africa and the French Riviera.

But enjoy it while it lasts - because it won't stay this way too long.

Today's expected high of 27C on South Tyneside is predicted to drop as low as 16C tomorrow with rain returning on Wednesday.

Among the places South Shields is hotter than on Monday are Casablanca, in Morocco, Antalya, in Turkey, and Nice, on the French Riviera.

It is also the same temperature as Dubrovnik, on Croatia's Adriatic coast.

Yet we still can't compare with Seville, in the south of Spain, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, in Egypt, where temperatures have reached a whopping 41C.

Your South Shields sunshine pictures