South Shields kickboxing trio bring home the belts

Three young marital artists took their kickboxing skills to a whole new level to bring home title belts from a recent contest.

Jake Hudson, 13 and Milner Sharp, eight, have both been crowned WKA U55kg and U30kg English champions, respectively.

kuei Ling Martial Arts new English champions. Milner Sharp, 8

While Zak Thorpe, nine, took third place in the WKA U30kg English Ringsports Open contest.

All three are students at Kuei-Ling Kickboxing Academy based in Maxwell Street, South Shields.

The contest held at Dearne Valley saw all three compete in a series of knockout stages against competitors from across the country.

For Milner, it was the first time he has won a title belt.

They work extremely hard and deserve the success. Steve East

Both he and Zak began their kickboxing journey by joining the club’s Little Dragons programme designed for those aged four to six years old.

Jake followed his dad Andy Hudson, a coach at the club, into the sport after watching him train, joining when he was old enough.

Coach Steve East said: “Both Milner and Zak were part of the Little Dragons programme joining when they were five years old.

“They have since moved into the junior section and are doing really well.

kuei Ling Martial Arts new English champions. Zak Thorpe 9

“All three have competed in the past, but this is the first title belt Milner has won.

“It’s great what all three of them have achieved both on a personal level but also for the club.

“They work extremely hard and deserve the success.

“They come in at least three times a week to train - more when there are events coming up.”

kuei Ling Martial Arts new English champions. Jake Hudson 13

All three will make up a team of Kuei-Ling fighters who will be travelling to Italy in October to compete in the World Championships.

Mr East added: “All three are dedicated and listen to what you have to say during training.

“They are good martial artists and in 10-years time if they continue to train as hard as they do, I have no doubt they will be phenomenal.”