South Shields knitters create Christmas tree which won’t drop needles

Nifty knitters have helped to deliver a piece of Christmas to youngsters at a South Tyneside children’s group.

Members of the Workers Educational Association (WEA) craft group based at Talbot Road, South Shields, spent 11-weeks creating and designing a knitted Christmas tree.

The Knitting Group Christmas tree donation to Whitburn and Marsden Children Centre

The finished article was gifted to youngsters at Whitburn and Marsden Children’s Centre.

The tree came complete with knitted decorations for children to place on the tree at their leisure.

Janet Wylie who led the project said: “We donated a knitted Christmas tree, last year, but unfortunately the children weren’t allowed to touch it, in case the knitted decorations fell off.

“That wasn’t what we wanted at all.

“So, this year, we decided to put hooks onto the tree and stitch rings onto the decorations so that the children can put them on tree where they wished and that they could play with it.

“The members all enjoyed taking part in the project and when we handed it over to the group, the children were thrilled.

“Staff at the centre said they were short on resources so they were really grateful for the donation.”

The knitted Christmas tree was designed by the members who meet on Fridays at Talbot Road Methodist Church.

Sessions are held on both a morning and afternoon.

The new term will start in the New Year on Friday January 13 with a number of projects planned for the future.

For more information contact Janet on 07954 413 542 or e-mail 54janet@live.co.uk