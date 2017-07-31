South Shields lays down challenge to ninja warriors

Have your say

An new outdoor fitness course is offering ninja style obstacles for families to have fun and get fit at South Shields seafront.

The Ninja Fitness Trail - created on 400 square metres of artificial grass at the skatepark at Sandhaven - features a sprint track, challenge equipment, ropes courses, ramp runs, monkey bars and hurdles.

The £50,000 scheme also boasts a large solar powered stop watch, against a selfie board, enabling fitness enthusiasts to help beat their personal bests or monitor the times of their team mates, then share their achievements using social media.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “The drive to encourage people to lead healthier lifestyles and promote physical activity means that high quality facilities like this new Ninja Fitness Trail are important.

“We are delighted that the exercise circuit has been completed in time for the summer holidays.

“It offers visitors the perfect opportunity to try something a little different and also gives local fitness enthusiasts a chance to challenge themselves on an exciting new obstacle course while still enjoying training in the open air.

“I am sure that the Ninja Fitness Trail will prove extremely popular.”

The facility was part funded by South Tyneside Council, with the apparatus supplied and installed by Play Fitness – a South Shields-based company specialising in outdoor gyms and play equipment.

The Ninja Fitness Trail is near to the foreshore skatepark at Sandhaven.

It is open access and offer people of all fitness levels the opportunity to exercise at any time of the day free of charge.

More details on Ninja Fitness Trail is available at www.playfitness.co.uk