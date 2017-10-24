South Shields man appears in court on death crash charges

A driver from South Shields has appeared in court following the death of a young man in an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Connor Emms, 21, faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, having no third-party insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving with a specified drug in his system, above the legal limit.

Lewis Knapp died in April this year.

It follows the tragic death of 20-year-old Lewis Michael Knapp, who was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Anderson Street, South Shields, in the early hours of April 15.

Emms, of Sycamore Avenue, South Shields, spoke only to confirm his address and date of birth when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court this morning.

He was dressed in a white top and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms and entered no pleas to any of the counts.

Prosecutor Keith Laidlaw said: “This is a case of death by dangerous driving, which occurred on April 15, this year.

“This is an indictable-only offence and you have to send that to the crown court.”

Emms’ solicitor, David Forrester, made no representations.

Bench chairman John Scott said: “We are sending this case to Newcastle Crown Court on the morning of Tuesday, November 21, at 10am, and we are granting you unconditional bail.

“You must appear at Newcastle Crown Court on that day.”

Lewis – known as Lewi – lived in Boldon Colliery and died following a night out in South Shields.