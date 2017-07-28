South Shields man hid drugs at gran’s house

A man was found in possession of cannabis at his grandmother’s home.

Jack Collings, 21, had hidden the drugs in his bedroom at the house where he was living, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said: “Police executed a search warrant at the house and, as well as a small quantity of cannabis, officers found weighing scales.

“Collings said the drugs were for his own use.

“He said he smoked cannabis almost daily, which he knew was too often.”

Collings, of Carnoustie Drive, South Shields, admitted possession of a class B drug on April 1.

He has a previous caution for possession of thr drug.

Catherine Fowle, defending, said: “Mr Collings wonders where the police got their information from, given he was told the premises were being used to produce class A drugs.

“The street value of the cannabis seized was less than £10. He knows he shouldn’t smoke as often as he does.”

Collings was given a conditional discharge for six months, and ordered to pay £105 costs.