South Shields man loses licence after meal break crash

A shop worker has been banned from the roads after he nipped out to a garage to get something to eat while over the drink drive limit.

Jonathan McGurty, 27, crashed while on his way to get his early morning snack, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard

The court heard part-time Asda worker McGurty, of Gilbert Street, South Shields, hit a parked vehicle while on the journey.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said: “He hit a parked vehicle in the early hours of the morning.

“When police arrived, McGurty was being attended to by paramedics.

“He admitted he was the driver of the the car, and that he had been drinking earlier.”

He added: “A blood test done later found he was one-and-half-times the legal limit for driving.”

McGurtyadmitted driving with excess alcohol on May 18.

Janice Hall, defending, said: “Mr McGurty had been out drinking that night, but had taken a taxi home.

“A few hours later he decided he wanted some food from a garage, not realising the alcohol was still in his system.

“There was an accident.

“Thankfully there was no injury to any person, other than a minor injury to Mr McGurty.

“He works part-time for Asda, and realises part of his punishment will be having to make alternative arrangements to get to work.”

McGurty was banned from driving for 14 months.

He was also ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs.