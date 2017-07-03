South Shields man was arrested twice in two days

A man who was arrested twice in two days for being drunk and disorderly will find himself facing a Crown Court judge.

Alan Wood, 54, came to the attention of police for causing a disturbance outside a house in Eglesfield Road, South Shields, and the next day

when he was reported to be behaving erratically in Tyne Dock.

Wood, of Market Place, Shields, admitted being drunk and disorderly on June 12, and June 13, and resisting a police officer on the second occasion when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The court heard the offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence from Newcastle Crown Court and he will be dealth with there later this month.

Sue Baker, prosecuting, said: “Officers arrived at Eglesfield Road to find Wood unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. He was apparently upset at not being allowed to enter a house.

“He became abusive, swearing, and saying he was not going to leave. He was warned about his conduct, but continued, and was taken to the ground and handcuffed.”

The court heard Wood was seen the next day outside the premises of JML at Tyne Dock.

“He was trying to speak to his partner,” said Ms Baker. “Once again police were called, and once again Wood became agitated, abusive, and he swore at the officers. One of the officers activated his body camera, at which point Wood began to bang his head off a wall.

“He was arrested, partly for his own safety.”

Following legal advice from the court’s clerk, the bench gave Wood a conditional discharge for the two offences of being drunk and disorderly.

The obstructing a police officer charge and breach of suspended sentence was sent to Newcastle Crown Court.