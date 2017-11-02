South Shields marine firm wins order to supply cruise ship

A South-Tyneside based company is celebrating having, once again, supplied its trademark blinds to a US-based outfitter for installation aboard a cruise ship.

Solar Solve Marine has dispatched 55 DIMMLITE roller blinds to be used in the windows in the Youth Centre on board Princess Cruises Star Princess.

The order was a replica of a one supplied by the company to the same outfitters earlier this year for the sister ship Caribbean Princess.

The vessel was the same one Solar Solve’s managing director Julie Lightfoot had booked a cruise on and was able to see first-hand the products in use.

She said: “The 55 windows were part of a large youth entertainment complex which was very impressive.

“I was able to take the opportunity to see how effective the DIMMLITE ® blinds were and was delighted when the crew who worked in the Youth Centre gave me such positive feedback.”