South Shields MP demands answers on Sunday’s Metro chaos

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck is calling for answers over Sunday’s day of chaos on the Metro system.

The entire system was halted a blown transformer caused a power failure and left the depot at South Gosforth in Newcastle - where the trains are stored - without electricity.

A Metro train.

It meant the trains were unable to be moved onto the main lines for service.

A battery powered locomotive was used to move some trains, however, Nexus say, this didn’t allow for enough Metros to be put onto the network to enable a service to be delivered, before the battery needed to be recharged.

Passengers across the network were forced to find alternative arrangements for travel as a bus replacement service was unable to be provided.

An inquiry into what happened - and also the response to it - has been launched by Nexus and report will then be presented to the North East Combined Authority.

My battle with the government will continue and I will be seeking some answers from Nexus regarding recent unacceptable delays. Emma Lewell-Buck

Mrs Lewell-Buck has long campaigned for a better service for Metro passengers.

She is now calling on answers from Nexus over issues with the service on Sunday and the way they responded to it.

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “A resolution to the problems with our Metro is long overdue.

“This Tory Government are refusing investment in our Metro fleet whilst they continue to spend vast inequitable amounts on transport in the South.

“Over the past few days Nexus have failed to put in place adequate measures for passengers who were left stranded.

“My battle with the government will continue and I will be seeking some answers from Nexus regarding recent unacceptable delays.”

A Nexus spokesman said officials would be happy to meet with the MP to discuss her concerns.

Those who purchased tickets on Sunday are able to contact Nexus for a refund.