South Shields MP says there should be no second EU Referendum but wants ‘proper scrutiny’ of Brexit plans

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has said there should not be a second EU Referendum - but insists Prime Minister Theresa May must lay out her Brexit plans before a crucial House of Commons vote.

Mrs May announced at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons that she will set out her negotiating objectives in a formal document.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Mrs May told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions she would ensure they had every opportunity to scrutinise the Brexit plans, which she first set out in a keynote speech at Lancaster House last week.

A spokesman for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted it was vital that the document is available in time for MPs to consider it before they vote on whether the Government should be allowed to trigger the two-year negotiation process under Article 50 of the EU treaties.

And Mrs Lewell-Buck said that, while she does not believe there should be a second referendum, Mrs May must allow “proper scrutiny and accountability” of her Brexit plans.

In her fortnightly column for the Gazette, published today, she said: “I do not believe that there should be a second referendum and the process of exiting the EU should not be frustrated by voting against the triggering of Article 50.

“I understand my position may not be one that all constituents agree with and for them I would like to give assurances that this does not mean I will be simply accepting what the Government places before us but I will be robustly speaking up for us at every stage.

“I recognise that how the UK exits the EU is the most important decision for our nation in a generation and that is why Theresa May must allow proper scrutiny and accountability of her plans for Brexit and avoid a deal with member states that puts jobs and the economy at serious risk.”

The PM’s official spokeswoman later said that the White Paper would be published “in due course”, but made no commitment that MPs would see it before the crucial Article 50 vote.

A Bill to approve the triggering of negotiations will be published on Thursday, following the Supreme Court’s rejection on Tuesday of the Government’s case that Mrs May could invoke Article 50 under prerogative powers without first seeking MPs’ consent.

No timetable has yet been set out to debate and vote on the Bill in the Commons and Lords, though the PM’s spokeswoman pointed out that parliamentary time was available as early as next week.