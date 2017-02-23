South Shields mum battles condition to set up business

A South Tyneside mum is urging others not to give up on their dreams of being their own boss.

Aimee Veitch launched Kitty O’Hara’s Corsetry and Couture in 2009.

Things haven’t been easy and at times they have been hard, but if it’s what you want, you have to keep going. Aimee Veitch

Now, after moving into new premises in September, she has seen her clientele grow.

The 35-year-old, who has Fibromyalgia, creates bespoke corsets and burlesque pieces including bustles, garters and petticoats from her workshop on the Rekendyke Industrial Estat,e in South Shields.

It was a passion she discovered while doing a university course and hasn’t looked back since.

The mum-of-two said: “People come to me with their ideas and I just talk to them about it and take it from there.

“Depending on the fabrics they are using, I just put different things together and it works.

“I have always had sewing around me, as my mam was a seamstress, but I was never really interested when she was trying to show me. This has all come out the blue.”

She added: “Because of my condition I couldn’t work for a number of years, but instead of sitting around doing nothing, I went to college and did my teacher’s certificate and some A-levels.”

Aimee says her business is all about giving people confidence with their bodies and with who they are.

She added: “I have worked with all kinds of people, from brides to people who are on the alternate and burlesque scenes.

“They can range from plain to glitzy. They are all bespoke corsets made for the individuals and from my own patterns.

“Most of my customers are online, but people can come down to the workshop and I also have a fitting room.

“I also attend vintage and burlesque fairs and generally rely on word of mouth.

“Things haven’t been easy and at times they have been hard, but if it’s what you want, you have to keep going and to remember you’re not on your own.

“There are people out there who will help you. I’m part of a number of different support groups and I am in a completely different place to where I was before. I feel a lot more confident as a person but also as a businesswoman.”

For details on Kitty O’Hara’s Corsetry and Couture, call 07502190170, visit www.corsetryandcouture.co.uk or visit Kitty O’Hara’s Corsetry & Couture on Facebook.