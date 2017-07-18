South Shields mum gets set to take on Great North Run in dad’s memory

A South Shields mum is gearing up to take on her first Great North Run in memory of her dad.

Kelly Roberts, 33, from Lawrence Avenue in Whiteleas, is preparing to take on the 13.1mile run in memory of her father Peter Wood, who sadly died after having a tumour on his spine.

Kelly Roberts' dad Peter Wood with mum Sandra.

The senior administrator at The Energy Checking Company in South Shields, is hoping to raise around £300 for St Clare’s Hospice which cared for her father in his last weeks back in 1996.

She said: “This is the first time I will be completing the Great North Run and so far my training is going really well.

“I’ve been following the Great North Run training app and I can feel myself getting stronger.

“I’m supporting St Clare’s as I wanted to give something back to the charity.

“My dad was an in-patient at the hospice when I was 13 and the care he received was amazing.

“Not only was he well looked after, but the nurses were also there for my mam, sister and I.”

St Clare’s Hospice, which provides care to South Tyneside adults with life-limiting conditions, is now calling on supporters to take up in one of their charity final places.

Kelly continued: “St Clare’s is nothing like a hospital; when my dad was at the hospice I think it was one of the happiest I’ve ever seen him. “Nothing was too much trouble for the staff and volunteers.

“My mam worked full time to support my sister and I, so when I used to visit my dad after school, the nurses would meet me off the bus to make sure I got to the hospice, then after visiting they would make sure I got back safely on the bus.

“I remember also that my dad lost his appetite and the nurses asked him if he could have anything in the world to eat what would it be, and he said curry, so they went out and got a curry just for him. “It’s the little things like this that I remember that made it such a special place, so I wanted to take part in the Great North Run and raise funds for the hospice as my way of saying thank you.

“My husband Graham and son Kieran, 14, are extremely supportive in helping me reach my fundraising target, which I’ve set at £350.

“As well as asking friends and family for sponsorship, we are also having a dress-down day at my work Energy Checking Company.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far.”

Briony Cragg, fundraiser at St Clare’s Hospice said: “Later this year, the hospice is celebrating 30 years of care and it’s thanks to people like Kelly that we have achieved this amazing milestone.

“We only have a few Great North Run places left and would love to fill them!

“The closing date set by Nova to sign up is Monday, July 3, so if anyone would like to help us celebrate our birthday and become part of team St Clare’s, please call our fundraising team on 0191 529 7111 or visit www.stclareshospice.co.uk”