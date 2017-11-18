South Shields mum launched on-line shopping channel

TV presenter Lisa Brash has launched her own shopping channel - as she battles back at the depression which plagued her life.

The 44-year-old from the Parkway estate in South Shields first got the TV bug when she hit the screens of Bid TV.

Lisa Brash shopping channel, Shop with Lisa B.

After the channel folded, she moved back to her home town where she became a business development manager.

But when she suffered from depression she was forced to give up the job after struggling to leave the house.

Now, after months of finding her feet and messages from those who once tuned into the shopping channel, she decided to set up on her own on social media.

The mum-of-two said: “For the last three and half years I have been getting messages from friends and from those who tuned into Bid asking when I was going to be coming back to TV.

“When the depression hit, I was so low, some days I didn’t even leave my bedroom.

“It was then I came up with the idea of launching a shopping channel.

“Everyone nowadays seems to do everything through their computers or through their phones which is why I decided to launch it on social media.

“I’ve been working really hard to secure a variety of products from skin care, to perfume sets and toys.”

In the run up to Christmas, Lisa has secured a range of gift-inspired items to showcase on the social media channel to sell, with clothing next on her hit list to bring to viewers.

Lisa also carries out reviews on items and is keen to promote the work of local businesses on the channel.

She added: “I started out with just my phone, now I have a full mini studio set up.

“It’s all going really well, with new viewers joining my regular viewers all the time.

“It’s all relaxed and a feel good way of doing your shopping from the comfort of your home.”

The show airs live on Facebook page Shop with Lisa B at 10.15pm, with various slots throughout the day.

For details visit website shopwithlisab.com