South Shields mum overjoyed at charity backing for vital treatment

A woman from South Tyneside who is on a mission to raise £50,000 for vital treatment to save her life is being backed by a local charity.

Esma Richardson needs to raise £50,000 to pay for stereotactic radiotherapy sessions to remove a growth next to her kidney.

Community Corner founders Lynne Davis, left, and Cheryl McDonald, right,with shop volunteers Gill Albertson, Sheila Tebble, and Annetta Richardson.

The 39-year-old from Broughton Road, South Shields, is currently part of a drugs trial which is helping to extend her life after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2014.

Without this further treatment, she has been told her life will be put at serious risk.

She launched a fundraising drive to raise the cash needed, and has already raised £10,000.

Now her fundraising campaign has received the backing of charity Community Corner, based on Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, who will spend all this week raising cash for her cause.

Esma Richardson with Community Corner founders Lynne Davis and Cheryl McDonald.

The former hairdresser said: “Community Corner heard about my fundraising appeal and contacted me directly on Facebook saying they had red my blog, Esma’s Journey, and wanted to help.

“I am so excited that they have come on board and I can’t believe how generous the people of South Tyneside have been.

“Everyone has been trying to help in different ways.

“The charity said they hope to raise around £1,000 from the week so fingers crossed.”

Esma, who is married to partner Steven, is mum to Connor, 19, Marcus, five, and Andre, three, and has step-daughter Emma.

Community Corner was founded by mum and daughter Cheryl McDonald and Lynne Davis who sell donated goods to raise cash for good causes across South Tyneside.

Esma added: “I just want people to know that this everything they spend in the shop next week will go directly to my cause, so I hope people will go along.”

To support Esma pop along to the store next week where all proceeds will go towards her fundraising appeal.

The shop is open Monday to Friday from 9.10am to 4pm and on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

For further details contact Cheryl at Community Corner: 07495895051.

To donate online visit: https://www.gofundme.com/Esma-sJourney