South Shields mum refuses to give up in the fight against cancer

A woman from South Tyneside who is battling cancer has vowed to keep on fighting despite a drug she had been trialling to prolong her life no longer working.

Esma Richardson was devastated when a routine CT scan found the illness had spread.

Esma Richardson Steven Richardson with their children Andre (left) and Marcus.

The 39-year-old was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in January 2014.

The cancer had also spread to 19 other parts of her body.

She is currently trying to raise £50,000 to pay for life-saving stereotactic radiotherapy to kill off one of the tumours which surgeons are unable to operate on.

Now results have now revealed more tumours in her body – some which can be treated through intensive chemotherapy.

I’m staying as positive as I can and I won’t give up. Esma Richardson

Esma – who is mum to Connor, 19, Marcus, five and Andrew, three, and stepmum to Emma, 22 – is now waiting to see whether she will be eligible for a new drugs trial which could help control the disease.

Mrs Richardson from Broughton Road, South Shields, said: “Because it’s a drugs trial, no one knows at the moment what the next step is.

“I’ve been given three options to consider. I recorded what the doctor was telling me and I keep replaying it over and over again.

“It has come as a complete shock and left me wondering what I do now.”

She added: “If the chemotherapy or the new trial works, I will still need stereotactic radiotherapy but, instead of just one tumour, it may be more they will need to treat.

“The news did knock me but I’m staying as positive as I can. I won’t give up.”

Esma has decided she is going to continue to fundraise towards the cost of stereotactic radiotherapy, which is still a possibility to help fight some of the tumours.

However, if there comes a time when that is no longer an option, she is says any money raised will be used to help other people with cancer.

A number of fundraising events have been planned to help Esma raise the cash needed to pay for the stereotactic radiotherapy – which is estimated to be around £50,000.

On Sunday, three stylists, a barber and beautician are joining forces to host a fundraising event at Hair @116 Westoe Road.

Throughout the day, raffles will be held with a range of cakes and snacks for sale.

To book an appointment call 07539 347 036, with proceeds going to Esma’s fund.