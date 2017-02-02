South Shields mum’s holiday nightmare as she’s left scarred for life

A mum from South Tyneside has been left scarred for life after a dream holiday turned into a nightmare.

Anne-Marie Sisterson, 49, from South Shields, cut her foot to the bone when her hotel sofa bed collapsed.

Anne-Marie said she nearly fainted after the incident.

The mum-of-four was on a £2,000 break with her two daughters, mum and grandchildren in Gran Canaria when the incident happened.

She was left in agony, and with no hotel first aider, was forced to get a taxi to hospital.

Miss Sisterson has been left with a scar on her ankle, and claims she has to wear flip flops as normal shoes are too painful.

She has hit out at holiday company Jet2.

It was horrible – you could see the bone protruding. I nearly fainted Anne-Marie Sisterson

She said: “We were left to fend for ourselves.

“This could have seriously injured a child if they had been in the bed when it collapsed. It ruined our holiday.

“The scar is horrible and is really painful and I still can’t wear proper shoes so am having to wear flip flops all the time.”

The family was staying in the Paradise Lago Taurito and Waterpark on the island of Gran Canaria.

Miss Sisterson – who also suffers from arthirtis – added: “I heard a snap and bang and then an incredible pain in my ankle. My foot and knee went under my body.

“It was horrible – you could see the bone protruding. I nearly fainted.”

Travel lawyer Nicholas Lukacs, of holiday claim specialists Simpson Millar solicitors – who is handling her claim – said: “Unfortunately accidents in hotel rooms are quite common.

“This has been a very distressing time for Mrs Sisterson and she had been left scarred for life.

“Tour operators need to do more to ensure their guests safety when travelling abroad.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “We are sorry to hear about the holiday experiences of Anne-Marie and her family.

“We have been contacted by Anne-Marie’s legal representatives and it would therefore be inappropriate for us to make any public comment whilst our investigations continue.”