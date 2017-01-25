South Shields musician’s show hits all the right notes with publisher

Dedication and determination has led to a South Tyneside music teacher’s work being picked up by a leading children’s musical supplier.

Andrew Richardson had always hoped, one day he would see his compositions come alive on stage.

Harton Primary School pupils with music teacher Andrew Richardson Picture by FRANK REID

Two years ago, that dream was realised when he answered an online advertisement leading to him becoming the composer of The Raven - A SuperHero Musical.

Since then, he has delved into the world of children’s musicals after being commissioned to write for the South Tyneside School’s Music Festival.

His re-worked version of the Roald Dahl classic Jack and the Beanstalk, last year proved a hit with youngsters and teachers, so much so, it was picked up by Starshine Music.

Entitled Fi Fo Fum - the musical has now been added to the publisher’s catalogue for 2017 for schools and community groups to purchase.

Mr Richardson, who delivers music lessons to a number of schools throughout South Tyneside said: “The show went down really well, so I thought maybe I could do something with this. I sent it off to a few publishers and Starshine Music sent me a contract and that was it. It used to be called Giant in the Clouds, but they changed the name to Fe Fi Fo Fum and we have extended the script. It is now on sale.

“I have been trying for a while now to have my work published. I wrote a nativity, they were going to publish it but then changed their minds, which was a bit disheartening.

“I have been trying for so long to get something recognised and to get something out there - this is fantastic. It’s not just the local schools, it’s going out nationally.

“To have an established publisher recognise your work - it’s brilliant. I’m over the moon.”

Mr Richardson from Harton House Road, South Shields, is currently working with pupils on this year’s South Tyneside Music Festival productions - Noah’s Ark for the youngsters and Goldilocks and the Three Bears for the Juniors.

Fe Fi Fo Fum has been described as “the perfect pantomime” for children, aged between eight and 12 years-old. to perform and has a running time of an hour with a shortened version for smaller groups.

The show contains 14 songs including: Getting Up At 4.30; Down On The Farm and Don’t Wake the Giant.

For more details on the show and how to buy the performance visit www.starshine.co.uk/fe-fie-fo-fum