South Shields neighbours thrilled after winning £30,000 each in Postcode Lottery

A group of neighbours in South Shields have hit the jackpot – after winning £150,000 between them in the Postcode Lottery.

Five residents in Dunlop Crescent are celebrating after their postcode, NE34 6QC, won the People’s Postcode Lottery Street Prize on Sunday.

The money will really just help me to get a bit of my social life back Colin Makepeace

The neighbours have won £30,000 each after the £150,000 pot was split evenly between them.

One of the lucky winners was Colin Makepeace, 46, who plans to splash some of the cash abroad.

He said: “I don’t think it’ll fully sink in until it’s in the bank!

“I’m off to Lanzarote with my daughter next month anyway, so it’ll mean I can splurge a bit more there, and my mates are going away to Benidorm at the end of the month too so I’ll be able to join them now. After that, the money will really just help me to get a bit of my social life back – I’m a taxi driver so I’ll be able to take a few more Saturday nights off.”

Other winners included Peter Laycock, 56, and Craig King, 37.

Peter said: “I can’t believe it – you never think it’s going to happen to you.

“I want to retire soon so £30,000 is going to make things a lot easier.

“My wife Evie’s sister lives in Australia and we’ve never been to visit her before, so I think a trip will be on the cards too.”

Craig King said: “I’ve been saving up to buy a flat for ages so I’m actually going to be able to go for it now.

“I’m going to start looking as soon as possible.”

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales go directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £197million to date for more than 2,800 good causes.