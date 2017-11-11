South Shields nightspot under new management

Top-class divas and a celebrity cleaner are the stars relaunching a South Tyneside cabaret club.

Singers Angie Brown and Lorraine Crosby will hit the high notes at South Shields’ Can Can nightspot this month.

Also appearing at the Ocean Road venue’s launch party nights is TV show presenter Kim Woodburn, known as the Queen of Clean.

London-born House music star Angie enjoyed success in the early 1990s as featured vocalist on Bizarre Inc’s hits I’m Gonna Get You and Took My Love.

Lorraine, who hails from Newcastle, is best known for singing on Meat Loaf’s monster 1993 smash, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

They will appear together on Thursday, November 23.

The following evening, Kim, who shot to fame by fronting the Channel 4 show How Clean is Your House? is the star attraction.

The venue has been taken over by entrepreneurs Paul Rowe and Joe Henry, co-directors of Eazy Street, a cabaret and late bars brand familiar to Newcastle and Sunderland.

Paul said: “I’m South Shields born and bred, and it has always been my ambition to bring some of the Eazy Street magic to my home town.

“Can Can presents an excellent opportunity to do just that.”

Joe added: “South Shields has seen a dramatic regeneration in recent years with some excellent bars and restaurants.

“We are all very excited about the future for Can Can.”

Appearing on both nights is Easy Street’s resident cabaret team led by comedy drag performer, Miss Vicky Paris.

Saturday nights will feature the ‘Queen of the Costas’, Terri Fox, who will perform a weekly cabaret residency.

And Kitty Litter brings adult-only cabaret, games and songs, on Sundays.

The venue opens at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 23, and 7pm on Friday, November 24.

From the following week, the usual Thursday to Sunday opening time is 6pm.