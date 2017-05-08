South Shields nurse’s grand effort for patients

A staff nurse made a grand effort to ensure her patients have a comfortable stay in hospital.

Jeannette Veti-Stephenson organised a 70s night at the Brigham and Cowan club in South Shields, to boost funds for Ward 20 at South Tyneside Hospital, which is managed by Lynne Jones.

During the nostalgic event more than £1,000 was raised after local organisations, including Mambo Wine and Dine, South Shields FC and The Red Hackle, donated prizes, while Mickey Glamz provided entertainments.

Jeanette then used the cash to buy a range of supplies for patients on the ward, which caters for the elderly and those needing palliative care.

She said: “I used the funds to buy much-needed supplies for the patients on Ward 20 to make their stay more comfortable.

“On the night I raised over £1000. I have used this money to buy toiletries, nightwear, and two guest beds for family that stay overnight.”

Jeanette added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the companies and people who donated items, to everyone who came along to support the night and also to members of Brigham and Cowan who let us host the evening in their club.”