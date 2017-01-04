South Shields panto star’s DVD will raise cash for charity

One of South Tyneside’s best known theatre stars is using his talents to help raise funds for charity.

Panto legend Bob Stott is featured in a comedy DVD which is being sold to raise cash for the Children’s Heart Unit Foundation (CHUF).

The fundraising venture was in response to the 70-year-old taking part in the recent Laffalang show to celebrate his 60-years in the world of entertainment.

Stott has played the much-loved panto dame in the Customs House pantomime for decades.

However, his talents also include being a member of the Gilbert and Sullivan Society, an actor, a compere, and - more recently - a star of the popular Laffalang shows.

He said: “I hosted two Laffalang shows for this initiative at the Westovian Theatre in South Shields and Von Fox Promotions have produced a fantastic DVD. I’m absolutely delighted with it.

“There is stand-up, some cracking Laffalang sketches, and funny reminiscences from treading the boards since I started as a 10-year-old in a sketch troupe at West Harton Methodist Church in South Shields in 1956.

“The buzz while performing and making people laugh is fantastic. I just love it when the audience explodes into laughter.

“There’s not a better feeling than when people leave the theatre with a smile on their face, having had a good time.”

The DVD also features comedy superstar Bobby Pattinson and the Laffalang Gang.

Bob Stott: Widow Twankey at 70 is out now, priced £10.

They are available from the Visitor Information Centre at The Word or call 424 7788.