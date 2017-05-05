South Shields parents launch petition to bring back nursery manager

Angry parents have launched a petition to have a nursery worker who was made redundant reinstated.

Victoria Armour - who has a child at Monkton Nursery in Bainbridge Avenue, South Shields - is calling for former nursery manager Julie Wall to be given her job back.

Monkton Nursery School, Bainbridge Avenue, South Shields.

Mrs Wall was made redundant from her post in January but Mrs Armour says it wasn’t until April when parents discovered what had happened.

The mum-of-two - with the backing of parents - has launched an online petition to have her reinstated which has already attracted almost 250 signatures.

Headteacher at the nursery Claire Asquith says she is unable to comment on individual cases but “respects how much the parents care.”

She said: “We do respect how much the parents care and they have always been supportive of the nursery and of the school.

“There is nothing bad about improving the nursery standards, but you couldn’t have asked for a more committed and dedicated member of staff. Victoria Armour

“We have fantastic staff and brilliant parents and this is another example of how much they do care about the school and the nursery.

“However, I can not comment on individual cases of specific employees.”

The online petition which was launched last month has also seen a number of parents leave comments as to the positive influence they believe Mrs Wall has had on their child’s life and on the nursery in general.

Mrs Armour said: “When the children went back in January,it was only a matter of weeks before Mrs Wall was gone.

“We quizzed the headteacher and were simply told they needed to bring another teacher in. It wasn’t until April when we found out she had been made redundant.”

She added: “We were told she had been made redundant on the principle of raising nursery standards but, as far as we are concerned, it has gone downhill.

“There are a lot of parents who value Mrs Wall, not just as an official but as a person in their child’s life.”

She added: “Julie has gone above and beyond in her job on numerus occasions. She was instrumental in getting equipment replaced when the nursery was vandalised. Everyone is absolutely shocked and heartbroken.

“There is nothing bad about improving the nursery standards, but you couldn’t have asked for a more committed and dedicated member of staff.

“People saw her as much more than a teacher she became a part of their family.”

Mrs Wall was unavaiulable for comment.

The petition can be found by visiting www.change.org/p/to-re-instate-our-childrens-nursery-manager-savemrswall?source_location=minibar