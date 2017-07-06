South Shields pastor hosts event to pray for the region

People from across the country are set to head for South Tyneside for a day of prayer and music.

Pastor Joseph Omoragbon is aiming to lift the spirits of those attending the North East Prayer 2017 interdenominational prayer conference.

The free event will take place at RCCG Living Faith at Rehoboth Hall in Moffat Avenue, Jarrow, on Saturday.

It will feature speakers from across the country including Pastors from Oxford, Manchester, York and the North East.

The day will also be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French.

The focus will be on praying for the economic advancement of the North East region.

Pastor Joseph said: “We have held similar events in South Shields and we have always had a good response.

“This event is slightly different and is the first we have held like this.

“We are trying in essence to pray for the enhancement of the North East – in particular in South Tyneside where a lot of people have lost their jobs.

“The day will be filled with positive feeling.” The event is open to everyone and people can call in throughout the day.

Pastor Joseph added: “It is very much an open event and people can come and go as they please.”

Doors to the event open at 10am until 4pm.